One killed in single-car East Providence crash

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Crews are on the scene of a deadly crash in East Providence early Monday morning.

Crews responded to the intersection of Warren and Waterman avenues around 1 a.m. for a report of a vehicle in the woods.

Upon arrival, first responders located the overturned vehicle in the trees surrounding the parking lot of a restaurant.

The Sergeant on scene says one person is dead and appears to be the only person who was in the vehicle at the time of the crash.

The Medical Examiner is on scene.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

12 News is on scene gathering information as it becomes available. Watch 12 News This Morning for the latest on the investigation.