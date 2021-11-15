1 dead, 4 injured after car slams into parked truck

Providence

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Police are investigating an overnight crash on the Providence-Cranston line that has left at least one person dead.

Officials responding to Niantic Avenue around 12:30 a.m. found a white car that had crashed into a transporter truck parked on the side of the road.

The man who was driving the vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police.

Four other people in the car sustained injuries and were taken to local hospitals. The extent of their injuries is unknown at this time.

Police have not released anyone’s age but believe they are all in their late teens or early 20s.

It’s unclear at this time what may have led up to the crash.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Providence

PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Dan Yorke State of Mind

DYSOM 11/12/2021: Karen Dalton, Founder & Executive Vice President of Dare to Dream Ranch, Foster, RI

More Dan Yorke State of Mind

Don't Miss

LIVE CAMS on WPRI.com

More Live Cams
Viewer Pa on WPRI.com

Community Events & Happenings

More Community