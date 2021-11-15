1 dead, 4 injured after car slams into parked truck

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Police are investigating an overnight crash on the Providence-Cranston line that has left at least one person dead.

Officials responding to Niantic Avenue around 12:30 a.m. found a white car that had crashed into a transporter truck parked on the side of the road.

The man who was driving the vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police.

Four other people in the car sustained injuries and were taken to local hospitals. The extent of their injuries is unknown at this time.

Police have not released anyone’s age but believe they are all in their late teens or early 20s.

It’s unclear at this time what may have led up to the crash.