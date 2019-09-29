1 dead, 1 injured in Providence shooting; Investigation underway

Providence

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — A young woman is dead after a double shooting in Providence.

Major David Lapatin says a second victim who was taken to the hospital went into surgery with serious injuries around 4 a.m. Sunday. “We had one female probably 19, 20 years old deceased on the scene and one at the hospital,” Lapatin says.

Police say no arrests have been made. This all stems from a scene on Detriot Avenue that first responders rushed to just before 2 a.m. Sunday. Police had that area sectioned off as investigators searched the area for evidence.

Stay with Eyewitness News as we continue tracking this developing story.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Providence

Download Mobile Apps from WPRI 12
DOWNLOAD APPS NOW: Apple App Store | Google Play Store
PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

DONATE NOW: Hurricane Dorian Relief

Don't Miss

Don't Miss Community Events

More Community

Target 12

Live Cams