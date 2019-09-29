1 dead, 1 injured in Providence shooting; Investigation underway

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — A young woman is dead after a double shooting in Providence.

Major David Lapatin says a second victim who was taken to the hospital went into surgery with serious injuries around 4 a.m. Sunday. “We had one female probably 19, 20 years old deceased on the scene and one at the hospital,” Lapatin says.



Police say no arrests have been made. This all stems from a scene on Detriot Avenue that first responders rushed to just before 2 a.m. Sunday. Police had that area sectioned off as investigators searched the area for evidence.

