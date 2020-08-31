One arrested during weekend protest at Providence Public Safety Complex

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — One protester was arrested and charged at a protest in Providence on Sunday, 12 News has learned.

At least 50 people marched to the Providence Public Safety Complex on Sunday night in solidarity with Kenosha, Wisconsin. Once at the safety complex, protesters were met by officers in riot gear.

Providence Police said that just before 10 p.m., Matthew McCarthy, 40, was observed crossing the protest line and infringing on the police officers. Police said he was also yelling in an attempt to agitate the protesters.

McCarthy continued as the crowd became more vocal, then coming into contact with officers, police said. At that point, officers were given a direct order from Providence Police Major David Lapatin arrest McCarthy.

Police said they gave several orders for McCarthy to place his hands behind his back, but he did not comply. Once he was placed in handcuffs, police said they took him into custody without further incident.

McCarthy was charged with disorderly conduct and resisting legal or illegal arrest.

Due to previous health concerns, police said McCarthy was transported to Rhode Island Hospital to be evaluated. He was released and is scheduled to appear at the 6th District Court on Oct. 13.