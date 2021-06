PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — A large police presence was seen outside of a nightclub in Providence early Monday morning.

The incident occurred on Broad Street around 1 a.m.

Police say one man was taken into custody on a gun charge as part of a separate investigation, not connected to the club.

That suspect is due to be arraigned later Monday morning.

An ambulance was also seen leaving the scene but it is unclear if anyone was injured.