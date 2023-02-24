PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Famed Olympian Mary Lou Retton was in town Friday for a gymnastics competition at the Rhode Island Convention Center (RICC).

The competition raised money for the foundation started by her daughter, McKenna Kelley. For Mothers & Daughters Forever Our Legacy supports charities aiding mental health and gives back to the sport that’s given so much to their family.

“It’s great because you reach the entire audience,” Retton said. “The mothers come for me. That’s my generation. And then the young ones, she had such a stellar career at LSU and her path to elite and all that, so we get the whole room.”

“Being with her is super special and giving these kids the opportunity to appreciate their parents who provide and make so many sacrifices to be in this sport,” Kelley said. “I think it’s a really cool way to all come together.”

Retton rose to stardom at the 1984 Summer Olympics in Los Angeles, where she earned a gold medal, two silver medals and two bronze medals.