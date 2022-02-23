PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – The portions of the former St. Joseph’s Hospital being donated to the city of Providence to turn into a school will be demolished to build a brand new school in its place, according to city and school officials.

The original idea was spend roughly $75 million renovating the shuttered eight-story hospital, which has been vacant for years. But the state-run school district and the city – which still controls Providence’s physical school buildings – determined it was more cost effective to knock it down and build from scratch, according to city spokesperson Theresa Agonia.

The cost to build the dual-language school at 21 Peace St. in South Providence is now pegged at $85 million. But engineers contracted by the district in recent weeks determined the cost to renovate the existing hospital buildings would be $91 million, higher than original estimates.

The new school, slated to serve 900 students in grades pre-K through 8th grade, is one of five projects submitted last week in a 2,500-page application to the R.I Department of Education. The school construction is being funded in part using a $140 million bond approved by Providence voters in 2020.

Engineers who inspected the property reported the hospital is structurally sound, but a “concrete encased steel framing system” would make it difficult and expensive to demolish parts of the interior, which would have been necessary to reconfigure hospital rooms into larger classrooms.

A date has not been set for when the former hospital will be knocked down, and the city does not actually own the donated buildings yet.

Real estate developer Joe Paolino — the former mayor of Providence who bought the vacant hospital in 2016 — signed a donation agreement in August 2020 to give the city the East building, chapel and some land for a parking lot and recreation area. In exchange, the city agreed to drop a dispute with Paolino over taxes owed on the property that became the subject of a court complaint.

Paolino is retaining ownership of some sections of the hospital campus, including the West building which currently hosts an urgent care center. Paolino is interested in turning that building into a charter school in the future.

The donation deal was scheduled to close in December 2020 for the buildings and on June 30, 2021, for the other parcels, according to a copy of the agreement.

Agonia said the city is waiting to make the title transfer after final state approval of the new school construction plan.

A PPSD rendering of the future elementary and middle school buildings on Peace Street.

The new school is currently scheduled to be finished in time for students to attend in the fall of 2025.

The construction of a brand-new school where the hospital currently stands is part of the next phase of Providence’s school construction plan, known as Stage II, which is expected to be approved by the state Council on Elementary and Secondary Education in May.

A number of Providence’s school buildings — some of which were built in the early 1900s — have long been in disrepair, a problem documented in both the 2017 Jacobs Report and the 2019 Johns Hopkins report. When the state took over the district in late 2019, Education Commissioner Angélica Infante-Green said some schools would get repairs while other buildings might close to make way for new construction.

“I grew up attending crumbling school buildings in Providence,” acting Superintendent Javier Montañez said earlier this month at a City Council Finance meeting. “And when I returned as an educator I found that those buildings had the exact same problems decades later.”

This second phase of construction is expected to result in several “like-new” school buildings, in addition to the new building at Peace Street, which will use up the largest share of the $140 million bond money.

A new Spaziano Middle School will be built in the existing Spaziano Elementary School, at a price tag of $27 million, according to the application. Three elementary schools — Veazie Street, Mary Fogarty and Harry Kizirian — are also slated to get “like-new” renovations. (The plan is already over budget by $52 million, the application acknowledges.)

But first, the district will need to complete a renovation at the vacant former Windmill Street School — recently renamed the Narducci Learning Center — to use as swing space for students.

That will allow Veazie Street students to learn at Windmill when their school is under construction in 2025, according to the documents. Fogarty students would swing into the new Peace Street school at the old St. Joseph’s Hospital, and Kizirian students would go to Windmill in 2026 while their school is renovated.

“This allows us to do transformational work,” Deputy Superintendent Zack Scott told the Finance Committee. “That is not just about roofs and walls and boilers. It’s about new building spaces that we know our community has sought after.”

Those “dramatic” renovations will include building welcome centers and collaborative spaces for both students and teachers, Scott said.

The brand-new Peace Street school will likely result in one or more older schools closing in order to move its students and teachers into the new building, according to the plans. Since the new school is initially being used as swing space, it’s not yet clear which schools might shift in permanently; the new school is expected to serve South Providence students.

The five projects included in the second phase of Providence’s school construction plan. Providence voters approved $140 million in borrowing in 2020.

The updated list of Stage II projects has been whittled down from the original plan. A previous list from 2020 — before voters approved the funding — included a new K-8 school where Carl G. Lauro Elementary is now located, but such a project was not included in the final application. The final application includes five schools, while the original draft plan had eight.

Providence voters similarly approved a $160 million bond in 2018 for Stage I, which is still underway and expected to be finished next summer. That phase includes the $30 million renovation to Windmill plus renovations to Classical High School, Pleasant View Elementary, Hope High School and William D’Abate Elementary School.

Stage I also includes knocking down the Spaziano Annex to build a brand new K-5 school. The new Spaziano Middle School for grades 6-8, part of Stage II, will then be built inside the existing Spaziano Elementary School building.

Between the two phases, Scott said a third of Providence students will be learning in a “fundamentally transformed” school building.

Still, more buildings beyond the ones in the plan need significant rehab. The application to RIDE says the city cannot seek more bonds until 2029, though it can apply for state funds through the School Building Authority.

The district is taking declining enrollment into account in its future plans, according to the application. Presentations by school officials indicate middle school enrollment in particular is projected to decline, which could lead to a middle school being closed or shifted to a K-8 school in the future.

In addition to the major building plans, the school district is also proposing to create a new “capital revolving fund” to pay for smaller projects, including HVAC upgrades, water fountains and boiler replacements.

If approved by the City Council, the fund will initially receive an infusion of cash of $3 million from the city and $5 million from the School Department’s surplus realized in last year’s budget.

The $3 million from the city would come from extra funds called “bond premiums” earned when the city closed on the 2018 school bond last spring, according to Agonia.

Each project paid for through the revolving fund would be reimbursed by the state at 91%, and the reimbursed funds would go back into the fund. District officials say this strategy will mean that the initial $8 million investment will fund $54 million in projects without requiring any more city taxpayer dollars.

Proposed projects for the new school capital revolving fund.

The proposal to create the revolving fund was introduced to the City Council last week and referred to the Finance Committee.