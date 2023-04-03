EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Work is underway to demolish the India Point Railroad Bridge, a rusted, nearly two-century-old structure that connects Providence to East Providence.

A spokesperson for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers told 12 News the demolition process started on March 30 and is scheduled to be completed in mid-May. So far, the work has mainly focused on getting rid of old pile clusters before the bridge fully comes down.

The project will cost just over $1 million, officials said.

According to the Providence Journal, the bridge has stood in some form since the 1830s. It was reportedly a covered bridge before it was made into a railroad bridge, but it became obsolete in the early 2000s as railroads began to disappear.

The bridge is not the only unused structure along the river. The Crook Point Bascule Bridge is still locked in an upright position and can be seen north of I-195 while crossing the river.

Plans were swirling in June 2021 to pull that bridge back down and turn it into a park, but those plans were ultimately abandoned after it caught fire just weeks later.