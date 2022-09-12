EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The first phase of the South Quay Marine Terminal redevelopment in East Providence kicked off Monday.

The port will be transformed into an offshore wind hub where turbine pieces will be delivered, assembled, and shipped to wind sites in the Atlantic Ocean, according to U.S. Sen. Jack Reed’s office.

The first phase of the project will create a 525-foot berth that can accommodate a single large vessel or two barges. It will also include fendering, bollards, and water service at the bulkhead to accommodate large vessels, as well as 10 acres of laydown area to store materials.

“This project will create good-paying jobs, spur lasting growth in the blue economy, and help reduce our reliance on fossil fuels,” Congressman David Cicilline said. “I applaud our state and local leaders for this strategic and forward-thinking use of American Rescue Plan funding.”

The development of the shipping hub is partly funded by $35 million from the American Rescue Plan Act and will be situated on an undeveloped parcel in East Providence, according to the governor’s office.