PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Police are working to quell a massive crowd that gathered at Kennedy Plaza Tuesday afternoon.

It’s unclear at this time what spurred the disturbance, but Target 12 has learned that numerous people were arrested, including some juveniles.

Officers used pepper spray in an attempt to control the crowd, according to police, and at least one person was injured.

This is the second day in a row that an incident happened at Kennedy Plaza. Police said an officer was injured in a disturbance there Monday afternoon.

Most high schools in Providence are released at the same time.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated once information is provided.