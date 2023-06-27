PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Providence police are looking for the individuals responsible for a bomb scare at a movie theater Monday night.

Officers responded to Avon Cinema on Thayer Street around 9:30 p.m. for an initial report of people with firearms. The theater was screening “Asteroid City” at the time.

Police learned that a group of seven to ten people walked into the seating area of the theater and said they “had a bomb.”

The audience of about 100 people fled the theater and some of the patrons went to the office to report that people came in with guns, according to the police report.

Owner Harry Dulgarian told Target 12 he was driving by when he saw a swarm of people running out of the theater. Employees and witnesses told him the entire incident happened in the span of seconds.

“They ran in, they did what they did, and they ran back out,” Dulgarian said.

Police said the suspects fled up Thayer Street. No guns were seen during or after the incident, and police say the threat was unfounded, but noted the incident is still under investigation.

Dulgarian said if it was indeed a prank, it wasn’t a funny one.

“You riled [up] a lot of my customers,” he said.

On July 2012, a mass shooting occurred inside a movie theater in Aurora, Colorado during a midnight screening of the film The Dark Knight Rises.

Dulgarian says the incident on Monday serves as a reminder to remain vigilant.

“I’ve been told my whole life, you see something, say something; if something doesn’t look right, you should call it in,” he said.

He said moviegoers got free passes to return since the film was disrupted after the incident.

Police say before the incident at Avon Cinema, a group of individuals fitting the same description were caught on camera at another business causing a scene.

