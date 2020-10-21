Providence police to provide update on officer-involved moped crash at 11 am

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The investigation continues into whether a Providence police cruiser hit a moped Sunday afternoon that left a 24-year-old man critically injured in the hospital.

At 11 a.m. Wednesday, Providence police plan to hold a briefing to follow up on the recent dirt bike and ATV activity that has occurred within the city, along with discussing Tuesday night’s protests.

Jhamal Gonsalves was rushed to the hospital in critical condition Sunday night immediately following the crash which occurred as officers were attempting to reel in hundreds of off-road vehicles that took to the city streets.

Gonsalves’ family tells 12 News he remains hospitalized and in a coma.

The officer involved, identified by police as Kyle Endres, appeared to be following Gonsalves down Elmwood Avenue prior to the crash. Cell phone video from a witness shows Gonsalves take an abrupt right turn before losing control of his moped and slamming into a building.

Endres, a six-year veteran of the force, has been placed on administrative duty, according to Paré.

A rally Tuesday night demanding justice for Gonsalves resulted in 19 people being arrested.

The rally was organized by the Party for Socialism and Liberation, which is calling for an independent investigation into the incident.

“We are fully committed to making sure we have a transparent and complete investigation,” Mayor Jorge Elorza said.

Paré said that the R.I. State Police will be double-checking the work of the Providence Police Department’s accident reconstruction team in an effort to have an extra set of eyes.