EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — An East Providence man is accused of physically and verbally assaulting a nursing home staff member, according to Attorney General Peter Neronha.

Joseph Couto, 78, has been charged with three counts of second-degree sexual assault.

The alleged incidents happened at Evergreen Nursing Home starting in late December, the AG’s office said. The victim claims that on multiple occasions, Couto inappropriately touched her and made sexually suggestive comments toward her.

Couto is due in court on July 26.