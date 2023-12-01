PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — A patient has been arrested after reportedly assaulting a certified nursing assistant Wednesday night at Rhode Island Hospital.

According to the police report obtained by 12 News, Leo Hamel allegedly attacked the CNA around 9 p.m. in the hospital’s main lobby.

Police said Hamel, of Johnston, was uncooperative during the investigation and refused to explain what happened.

Kathleen Hart, director of public relations for Lifespan, said the assault happened after Hamel refused to leave the hospital when discharged.

“This is a sad reminder of the prevalence of workplace violence in healthcare, despite the enhanced presence of security and Providence Police on campus,” Hart said. “There is a dire need for appropriate placement options and social supports to take the pressure off our hospital emergency departments so they can provide lifesaving care to all patients who need it.”

There’s no word on the victim’s condition or what charges Hamel is facing.

This comes after a separate patient was arrested in September for “violently assaulting” a male nurse in the hospital’s psychiatric department, according to police.

That suspect, George Bower, is due back in court next week.

The victim, Scott Amaral, was released from the hospital a month after the attack.