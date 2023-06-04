NORTH PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — A North Providence Restaurant announced Sunday that it is closing after more than four years in business.

In a statement posted on social media, Howie’s said there have been “too many obstacles to overcome” and that the closure is “effective immediately.”

The Smith Street restaurant thanked customers for their support over the years.

“We are truly thankful to you for being our friends, our family. It was a difficult and long decision, but one we feel is best for all of us here.”