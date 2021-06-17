Police: North Providence man shot in chest, in stable condition at RI Hospital

Providence

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NORTH PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Police are investigating after a man was shot in the chest in a North Providence apartment early Thursday morning.

Officers say they responded to Winona Street at around 2 a.m. and were met by a man and woman. They told police two suspects forced their way into the apartment and shot the man.

The victim, a 48-year-old man, was conscious and alert upon arrival, according to police. He is currently stable at Rhode Island Hospital.

Officials say that the people involved knew each other and it appears to be an isolated incident.

There is no word yet on any arrests.

This is a breaking news story, check back for updates.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Providence

12 on 12 - Cold Case Cards: All In

More Cold Case Cards All In
PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Dan Yorke State of Mind

DYSOM 6/11/21: Taxing PPP Loans

More Dan Yorke State of Mind

Don't Miss

Viewer Pa on WPRI.com

LIVE CAMS on WPRI.com

More Live Cams

Community Events & Happenings

More Community