Police: North Providence man shot in chest, in stable condition at RI Hospital

NORTH PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Police are investigating after a man was shot in the chest in a North Providence apartment early Thursday morning.

Officers say they responded to Winona Street at around 2 a.m. and were met by a man and woman. They told police two suspects forced their way into the apartment and shot the man.

The victim, a 48-year-old man, was conscious and alert upon arrival, according to police. He is currently stable at Rhode Island Hospital.

Officials say that the people involved knew each other and it appears to be an isolated incident.

There is no word yet on any arrests.

