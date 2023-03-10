NORTH PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — One lucky middle schooler had the chance to serve as chief of the North Providence Police Department for a day.

Elias Rouleau, a sixth-grader at Birchwood Middle School, was sworn in Friday morning.

Rouleau was rewarded for writing the best essay explaining how he would help the community if he were chief.

“What struck me about this essay, was that it focused on the community and what it’s all about,” North Providence Police Chief Alfredo Ruggerio said. “He hit it right on the nose — it’s all about the community.”

Rouleau said he admired how police officers choose to protect their community and risk their lives to keep everyone safe.

He spent the day touring the North Providence Police Department and meeting the town’s officers.

Rouleau was the department’s first honoree. Ruggerio said the department plans to let an elementary school become chief for a day as well.

“I think it’s very important to build trust and communication between ourselves and the community, especially with children,” Ruggerio said.