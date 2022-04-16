PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Ten years after opening North restaurant in Providence’s Luongo Square (the restaurant later moved to inside The Dean Hotel on Fountain Street), owner James Mark says he is closing the business and its sister restaurant Big King.

Mark made the announcement on Twitter and Instagram on Saturday night, saying he is proud of his work and thanked customers, but said he needs a break.

“These restaurants achieved everything that I ever could have hoped and dreamed to have achieved. Commercial and critical success,” he wrote. “Yes I need a break — but I’ve never been prouder of these crews, their work, and what they have accomplished — and bright future ahead of them all.”

Mark expects that the two restaurants will be closed by the end of June or early July.