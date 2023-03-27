PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — One Neighborhood Builders unveiled its “Central Providence Roadmap” Monday, which seeks to solidify a shared community vision.

The roadmap was developed with the help of 60 community organizations and residents from the nine neighborhoods that make up Central Providence.

“The Central Providence Roadmap is about collectively imagining – and working together to realize – a future with greater health and economic equity,” One Neighborhood Builders said in a media release. “It recognizes and aims to build upon the assets and potential in Central Providence – dedicated community members, innovative programs and services, and a shared commitment of organizations and residents to work together toward shared goals.”

The Central Providence Roadmap consists of “three pillars and six north star values” designed to guide Central Providence over the next decade:

Pillar 1: Meeting Foundational Needs

Everyone has a safe and affordable place to live.

Everyone has access to the resources they need to be healthy and well.

Pillar 2: Supporting Mobility Drivers

Every young person is ready to learn, and our systems are ready to receive them.

Everyone who wants to start or grow their own business has the opportunity to do so.

Everyone has access to dignified, sufficient, and sustaining employment.

Pillar 3: Building Power and Capacity

Everyone is equipped and empowered to take action affecting change in their community.

“Too many of our neighbors in Central Providence have been held back because of community-level conditions that are rooted in structural racism,” One Neighborhood Builders Executive Director Jennifer Hawkins said. “These barriers can deny families access to quality education, affordable housing, good jobs, and adequate health care.”

“Residents and organizations have been working for decades to remove these barriers,” she continued. “This collective effort represents an approach for bringing folks together and aligning on the overall strategy and mission.”

Hawkins believes the roadmap will also serve “as an example for statewide scaling.”