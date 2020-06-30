1  of  2
Live Now
12 on 12 Digital Original: Perspectives on Race
Watch Eyewitness News at 6:30

Non-binary designation now an option on state IDs

Providence

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Rhode Island Division of Motor Vehicles RI DMV_619780

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) ─ Rhode Island drivers are now able to select a gender-neutral designation when renewing or obtaining their licenses or official documents.

Starting Tuesday, Rhode Islanders who do not identify exclusively as male or female will have the option of changing their gender on their licenses or other forms of identification.

In addition to “M” and “F” — meaning male and female — Rhode Islanders will now have the option of choosing “X” to show they are non-binary.

The change was initiated by Gov. Gina Raimondo last summer.

“Representation matters at every level, and I am proud to make our government better reflect the diverse identities of Rhode Islanders,” Raimondo said. “This change will allow Rhode Islanders who do not have a binary gender to finally see themselves correctly identified on their driver’s license. Although Pride Month is coming to an end, the work of ensuring that our LGBTQIA neighbors have the support they deserve continues.”

Anyone who is interested in changing their gender designation on their driver’s license must fill out both a Gender Designation Form and an LI-1 Form. Once completed, the forms must be delivered to the DMV in person.

There is no additional cost to update a gender designation at the time of a renewal, however, updating it out of the normal renewal cycle will cost $27.50.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Providence

Download Mobile Apps from WPRI 12
DOWNLOAD APPS NOW: Apple App Store | Google Play Store
PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

12 INFORMA: INFORMACIÓN DE CORONAVIRUS EN ESPAÑOL

More 12 Informa

Don't Miss

Viewer Pa on WPRI.com

Community Events & Happenings

More Community

The Border Report Tour

More Border Report Tour
Live Cams on WPRI.com