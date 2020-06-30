Non-binary designation now an option on state IDs

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) ─ Rhode Island drivers are now able to select a gender-neutral designation when renewing or obtaining their licenses or official documents.

Starting Tuesday, Rhode Islanders who do not identify exclusively as male or female will have the option of changing their gender on their licenses or other forms of identification.

In addition to “M” and “F” — meaning male and female — Rhode Islanders will now have the option of choosing “X” to show they are non-binary.

The change was initiated by Gov. Gina Raimondo last summer.

“Representation matters at every level, and I am proud to make our government better reflect the diverse identities of Rhode Islanders,” Raimondo said. “This change will allow Rhode Islanders who do not have a binary gender to finally see themselves correctly identified on their driver’s license. Although Pride Month is coming to an end, the work of ensuring that our LGBTQIA neighbors have the support they deserve continues.”

Anyone who is interested in changing their gender designation on their driver’s license must fill out both a Gender Designation Form and an LI-1 Form. Once completed, the forms must be delivered to the DMV in person.

There is no additional cost to update a gender designation at the time of a renewal, however, updating it out of the normal renewal cycle will cost $27.50.