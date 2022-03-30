PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — A grand jury has declined to charge Providence Police Officer Domingo Diaz with simple assault over an incident captured on video last July where he was seen punching and spitting at a teenage suspect, the attorney general’s office announced Wednesday.

The incident occurred as officers were making an arrest following a police chase through the city. At the time, Public Safety Commissioner Steven Paré and Mayor Jorge Elorza called the force used by the officers “appalling.”

Diaz was one of two officers who were placed under criminal investigation over the incident, along with Mitchel Voyer. The attorney general’s office said prosecutors determined there was not enough evidence to have the grand jury consider charges against Voyer, and declined to charge him on its own.

