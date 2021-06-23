No bail for former Providence rec center director charged with child molestation

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The former director of a recreational center in Providence appeared before a judge Wednesday on child molestation charges.

Manuel Nunez, 44, of Cranston, faces 12 counts of first-degree child molestation and two counts of second-degree child molestation.

He was arraigned virtually and ordered held without bail after pleading not guilty. The judge ordered Nunez to have no contact with the victim and set his next court date for Sept. 23.

Video Now: Manuel Nunez arraignment (story continues below)

The alleged acts occurred in Providence between Jan. 1 and March 31, 2021, according to prosecutors.

Nunez was hired as the director of the John Rollins Recreation Center on April 5 but was terminated a week later after he was charged with three counts of first-degree child molestation of a child under 14.

At the time, police said the alleged molestation took place at a privately owned basketball court on Smith Street where Nunez had set up a youth league separate from his job at the rec center.

On March 31, a woman reported to police that her 13-year-old daughter had been sexually assaulted on several occasions by Nunez, who is known to their family. The girl was also a participant in the basketball league, according to police.

It is unclear whether the additional charges mean there were more victims beyond the 13-year-old girl.