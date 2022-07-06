PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The Cardi family is mourning the loss of its matriarch.

Marion Cardi, the mother of Nick, Ron and Pete Cardi, passed away on Wednesday, according to the family.

The Cardi family said Marion was 100 years old “plus a month and a bit.”

“Our entire family, along with friends, caregivers and team members, everyone she met, loved her and she loved them,” the family wrote on social media. “Our wish and hope is that you had or have someone like our mom in your life.”

This isn’t the only loss the Cardi’s have endured in recent years. Nick Cardi, the eldest of the three brothers, passed away back in 2019 following a years-long battle with brain cancer.

The brothers – always in age order – make up “NI-RO-PE,” which is how the brothers describe the Cardi’s shopping experience at Cardi’s Furniture and Mattresses.

Marion has appeared in a number of commercials with her sons over the years.

Funeral details have not yet been released.