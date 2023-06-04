PROVIDENCE R.I. (WPRI) — Nine people were arrested after an altercation broke out during a carnival in Providence Saturday night, according to a spokesperson from the mayor’s office.

“Last night during the George J. West Carnival, there was a disturbance that grew to include about 50 people,” a statement read.

Police were able to break up the fight and the event was closed for the rest of the night.

An emergency meeting was held by the Providence Board of Licenses Sunday afternoon to review the special permit for the event. They voted not open the carnival today.

At this time, it is not clear what charges those arrested are facing.

12 News has calls out the Providence police and the Board of Licenses for more information.

This is a developing story and will be updated when more information becomes available.