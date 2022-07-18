PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Police are investigating after a man robbed a Providence strip club at gunpoint Monday afternoon.

Cadillac Lounge owner Dick Shappy tells 12 News the suspect walked into the Charles Street club and pointed a gun at his employees. The man then ordered the manager to open the safe and give him the money inside.

The suspect ended up running off with $22,000 in $1 bills, according to Shappy.

Shappy said the suspect knew the layout of the club, including where the safe was located.

Police confirmed that the armed robbery is under investigation, and Shappy said they’re currently combing through surveillance footage to determine exactly what unfolded.

Shappy described the suspect as a short Black man wearing a hoodie and a mask.