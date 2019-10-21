1  of  2
News conference from space: Brown U. alumna discusses historic spacewalk

(WPRI) — Brown University alumna and NASA Astronaut Jessica Meir was one of two women who made history late last week, participating in the first-ever all-female spacewalk Friday.

Both women Monday discussed their mission in a live news conference from space.

Meir and her fellow astronaut Christina Koch installed new batteries and replaced a faulty power unit outside the International Space Center (ISS).

Meir, who received her bachelor’s degree in biology from in 1999, became the first Brown alumna to head to space as part of a special mission to the ISS.

