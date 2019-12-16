New York’s Gov. Cuomo hires former RI marijuana czar

Norman Birenbaum, the top cannabis regulator in RI, has been tapped by New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s administration. (WPRI/Corey Welch)

PROVIDENCE, R.I (WPRI) — The former top cannabis regulator in Rhode Island has been tapped by New York Governor Andrew Cuomo to lead marijuana efforts in that state.

Norman Birenbaum, the former implementation director for R.I. Department of Business Regulation under Gov. Gina Raimondo, left the state earlier this month to take the job in New York.

Birenbaum’s new title in the Cuomo administration is “Director of Cannabis Programs,” according to a news release. Cuomo’s press office describes Birenbaum as the “chief architect of the [Raimondo] administration’s efforts to legalize marijuana for adult use.”

New York legislators are expected to consider legalizing recreational marijuana in 2020.

Raimondo’s first attempt to legalize recreational marijuana in 2019 was unsuccessful in the General Assembly. She has said she is “likely” to propose it again in her budget plan in January.

In a recent interview for the upcoming 12 on 12 Digital Original “The Business of Cannabis,” Raimondo described Birenbaum’s departure as “a big loss.”

“Norm is fantastic,” Raimondo said. “He’s done a wonderful job and I want to thank him for his service.”

Of hiring a replacement, Raimondo said she was seeking “someone just like him,” who would be “committed to Rhode Island” and “highly ethical.”

Birenbaum helped regulate the medical marijuana program in Rhode Island after it was moved from the Department of Health to the Department of Business Regulation. The job included licensing new cultivation facilities and crafting legislation and regulations aimed at reducing legal marijuana home growing in Rhode Island.

Birenbaum’s departure comes at a time when Rhode Island is about to expand medical marijuana in 2020, by adding six new medical dispensaries.

Watch 12 on 12: The Business of Cannabis on Tuesday at 5 p.m. on WPRI.com and the WPRI News App.

Steph Machado (smachado@wpri.com) covers Providence, politics and more for WPRI 12. Follow her on Twitter and on Facebook