EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Two New Yorkers were arrested in East Providence following a traffic stop over the weekend, according to police.

Officers pulled 32-year-old Pablo David Bonilla Sosa over on South Broadway Sunday night for suspicion of driving under the influence.

Police said Bonilla Sosa showed “significant signs of impairment.” His vehicle had sustained recent damage, including a bullet hole in the front windshield.

The officer noticed a semi-automatic pistol by Bonilla Sosa’s feet while speaking with him and ordered him out of the car, according to police.

It was then that his passenger, 32-year-old Karen Patricia Gomez Bonilla, reportedly reached over and picked the gun up.

Gomez Bonilla manipulated the weapon for several minutes despite the officer’s commands to put it down, according to police. She eventually hid it under the passenger seat.

Police said Bonilla Sosa and Gomez Bonilla were taken into custody once backup arrived. They were each charged with carrying a pistol without a license, carrying a weapon while intoxicated and altering identifying marks on a firearm. Bonilla Sosa was also charged with driving under the influence.

Karen Patricia Gomez Bonilla (Courtesy: East Providence Police Department)

Pablo David Bonilla Sosa (Courtesy: East Providence Police Department)

(Courtesy: East Providence Police Department)

(Courtesy: East Providence Police Department)