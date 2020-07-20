New COVID-19 testing site to open at RI Convention Center; 2 others to close

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) ─ A new COVID-19 testing site will soon be readily available at the Rhode Island Convention Center, the state health department announced Monday.

The new site, which will replace the existing testing site at Rhode Island College (RIC), will open on Tuesday. State health officials also said the testing site at the Community College of Rhode Island (CCRI) will be phased out in the near future.

Drive-up testing at the R.I. Convention Center will take place in the parking garage, which will allow it to remain open even during inclement weather, according to the health department. The testing site will be available by appointment only.

The testing site will be open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The access road that connects West Exchange and Sabin streets will be restricted to test-site traffic and emergency vehicles only.

The location change, according to the health department, will increase Rhode Island’s testing capacity, with the new site completing 1,500 tests per day,. The two other sites at RIC and CCRI were only equipped to conduct a combined 1,200 tests per day.

