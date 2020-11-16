CORONAVIRUS //    Track Cases    • School Updates    • Testing Info    • 12 Responds    • Travel Restrictions    • Vital Hotlines   
New support workshops available for caregivers of older adults

Providence

generic senior citizen

Hands of an old woman and a young man. Caring for the elderly. close up.

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) ─ With COVID-19 forcing almost everyone’s lives into tighter quarters, caregivers are now being offered virtual workshops on taking care of themselves.

The set of workshops, entitled “Powerful Tools for Caregivers,” are being made available online by the Rhode Island Department of Health and the Rhode Island Parent Information Network (RIPIN).

The workshops will run for six weeks, 90 minutes a week, with groups meeting virtually through Zoom. The first workshop begins tomorrow, Tuesday, November 17; three other starting dates are available through November 25th.

The program is designed with the unique needs of caregivers of older adults and people with chronic conditions, such as Alzheimer’s disease and dementia, as well as complications from other conditions, from cancer to physical impairments.

Caregivers learn in the workshops about identifying personal stress, communicating in challenging situations, and mastering caregiver decisions — as well as examining methods of self-care.

More information about the workshops is available at RIPIN’s website for the Community Health Network, or by phone at (401) 432-7217.

Providence

