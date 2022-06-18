PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — It was an historic day for the community in South Providence.

City leaders and other community members came together on Saturday morning for the unveiling of new street striping on Prairie Avenue, also known as Rosa Parks Way.

Colors of the Pan-African flag — red, black and green can now be seen on the street.

Mayor Jorge Elorza said the new street markings are another step toward recognizing the city’s Black history.

“Make no mistake about, while this is significant and we celebrate it, we still have a lot more work to do,” Elorza said.

The celebration comes a day before Juneteenth, a national holiday commemorating the end of slavery in the United States.

“What today means to me, it is a great honor. take pride in our neighborhoods, take pride in the red, black and green stripes. Black for the people, red for the blood and green is for the land. We suffered a lot to save America and we deserve more,” RI Black Political Action Committee member Joseph Buchanan said.

Mayor Elorza also said that the city will be investing $10 million of its American Rescue Plan Act funds in the Black community.