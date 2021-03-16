New RI rental relief program set to launch at the end of the month

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — A new rental assistance program is expected to provide $200 million in relief for Rhode Islanders.

Jack Tavares, a local property owner, said the pandemic has created anxiety for both tenants and landlords.

“The pandemic was not anybody’s fault, it’s something that happened that’s affected everybody,” Tavares said.

R.I. Housing’s Assistant Deputy Director Christine Hunsinger said “RentReliefRI” will help both renters and landlords.

“Once we qualify the tenant, once they demonstrate they’ve not been paying their rent or can’t pay their rent, then we understand the landlord is also in that with the tenant and suffering,” Hunsinger explained.

A renter needs the following to qualify for assistance, according to RentReliefRI:

Your household income must meet certain income limits, these limits vary by location and household size (Click here for more information on income limits).

You must have qualified for unemployment benefits or have experienced a reduction in household income, incurred significant costs or experienced other financial hardship due, directly or indirectly, to COVID-19.

You must show you are at risk of experiencing homelessness or housing instability. This may include submitting past-due rent and utility bills or eviction notices when you apply.

Hunsinger said the income qualification is 80% of the Area Median Income and it also varies depending on the size of the family and location.

Two rental assistance programs that launched last year had a combined total of $13.5 million which helped about 3,000 households, according to Hunsinger. “HousingHelpRI” launched in May and “Safe Harbor” launched in July.

RentReliefRI will also help with past due utilities and, unlike the two previous rental assistance programs, this one will help with future rent payments, Hunsinger said.

After hearing about the program, Tavares said it brings him a sense of relief.

“I think that’s fantastic, that way the homeowner doesn’t run the risk of losing their home or getting behind on their mortgages,” he said. “The homeowner and the tenant are not worried every day about whether or not they get to keep their home.”

RentReliefRI is set to launch March 31.

Hunsinger suggested to sign up for program notifications or updates and to have documents ready when applications open.

Renters are asking to prepare the following documents:

Proof of residency (ex: bank statement, utility bill, driver’s license)

Proof of income (ex: wage statements, unemployment letter, 2020 tax return)

Signed copy of your lease agreement or documentation showing tenancy (a pattern of rent payment)

Documentation demonstrating your rental/utility arrearage (ex: past due utility bill, eviction notice, 5 day demand letter, communication from landlord)

Below are the documents landlords or property managers are asked to prepare:

W9 Form

EIN or SSN Verification (ex: tax filing, social security card)

Rent arrearage documentation (ex: ledger, past due notice)

Proof of property ownership (ex: mortgage statement, real estate tax bill, water/sewer bill)

Tenant contact information (ex: cell phone, email address)

Hunsinger said there’s no cap on how much rental assistance someone can receive, but there is a time limit.

“You’re eligible for up to 12 months of rental assistance,” she said.

The money for RentReliefRI comes from the federal Emergency Rental Assistance Program (ERA).