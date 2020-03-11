New Providence superintendent releases his priorities for schools

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The new state-appointed superintendent of Providence Public Schools has released an “entry plan” with a list of items he plans to tackle in the district.

Superintendent Harrison Peters, who started Feb. 20, released the 10-page plan on Wednesday, which includes 34 priorities he plans to get done.

These are just initial steps being taken by the new superintendent, according to spokesperson Laura Hart. A full, comprehensive “turnaround plan” for improving the Providence schools under the state takeover is expected to be released in April.

Peters says he plans to review the district transportation policy, launch a task force to “significantly reduce” employee vacancies next school year, launch a recruitment campaign to attract “diverse and effective” teachers, gather and track social-emotional health and growth data of students, create a task force to recommend restorative justice practices, and complete a school facilities capital plan, among other items.

Peters’ plan doesn’t elaborate on specifics or provide timelines for the action items, which are expected to be expounded upon in the forthcoming turnaround plan.

“I understand what it’s like to be both a student and an educator in a struggling school system like ours and I have felt the despair that I know many of you feel right now,” Peters wrote in a letter accompanying the plan. “We have an incredibly unique opportunity, with leadership from the state and city aligned with us, and I do not intend to squander this rare moment.”

The state took control of the the Providence schools in November, months after the scathing Johns Hopkins report detailed problems with the school system in June.

R.I. Education Commissioner Angélica Infante-Green has said the next step in the takeover is to renegotiate the teachers union contract, which has been criticized for making it difficult to hire — or fire — teachers in a timely manner, among other issues.

Steph Machado (smachado@wpri.com) covers Providence, politics and more for WPRI 12. Follow her on Twitter and on Facebook