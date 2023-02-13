PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The Providence Fire Department officially has new leadership.

A swearing-in ceremony was held Monday afternoon at Providence City Hall.

Smiley revealed late last year that Derek Silva would become the city’s next fire chief. In addition, Stephen Houle was promoted to assistant chief and Joseph Molis will take on the role of chief of administration.

“I am honored and excited to have the opportunity to be part of the next era of the Providence Fire Department and continue working with the incredible men and women who serve our city,” Silva said in a statement Monday.

“I am excited to welcome our first fire chief in over eight years and celebrate the promotion of these dedicated public servants,” Smiley added. “As mayor, my top priority is ensuring that our communities feel a sense of security throughout all parts of Providence and that those who serve our neighborhoods are dedicated, highly qualified leaders committed to improving the quality of our public safety. I know that under Chief Silva’s leadership and with his experience in the department, we can do that.”

