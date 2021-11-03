New ladder truck arrives at East Providence Fire Department

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — For the first time in two decades, the East Providence Fire Department has added a new truck to its fleet.

East Providence Fire Chief Glenn Quick said the 2021 E-One Typhoon ladder truck was built in Ocala, Florida and is equipped with an assortment of ground ladders and extraction tools.

“This was a long time coming due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but it came in just in time as we had to decommission one of our ladder trucks,” Quick explained.

Quick said the city paid $1 million for the truck, which will be assigned to Station 2 on Bullocks Point Avenue.

East Providence Mayor Bob DaSilva said the arrival of the new truck was long overdue.

“We are dedicated to enhancing and providing the highest level of public safety for our residents,” DaSilva said. “This additional ladder will help our city’s residents and may help save lives.”

“This piece of equipment could be the difference between a successful intervention at a fire and an unsuccessful one, so it’s important to keep the equipment up-to-date,” he continued.

Quick said the truck isn’t in service yet since the city’s firefighters still need to be trained on how to operate the vehicle, as well as the equipment on board.