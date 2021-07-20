New initiative will gift $100 reward cards to Providence hotel guests

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) ─ Gov. Dan McKee launched a new program Tuesday aimed at supporting the state’s small businesses, especially those hardest-hit by the pandemic, and encourage tourism in the capital city.

The “Go Providence Pass” initiative will provide $100 reward cards to guests who book and stay at participating Providence hotels.

The reward cards, according to McKee, can be redeemed at approximately 80 businesses throughout the city including restaurants, retail locations and local attractions.

“The program is targeted to encourage hotel bookings while supporting small businesses in Providence, which have been especially hard-hit throughout the pandemic,” McKee said. “As we emerge from the COVID crisis, it is incredibly important that we continue to support our small businesses.”

The initiative is, in part, sponsored by Rhode Island Commerce and the Providence Warwick Convention & Visitors Bureau.

“We are encouraged by our state’s strong emergence from the pandemic. It’s certainly the case, however, that some of our regions and some of our small businesses continue to struggle and need additional support,” Rhode Island Commerce Secretary Stefan Pryor said. “This innovative program will connect visitors with locally-based businesses, encouraging our guests to shop and dine here, and will foster additional economic activity in our capital city.”

Any Providence businesses interested in participating can sign up by emailing info@goprovidence.com.