EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — What was supposed to be more efficient for all forms of traffic has turned into a headache for some on the new Henderson Bridge.

The redesigned bridge opened to traffic last week and connects East Providence and Providence. But people like Michael Worden, who regularly bikes to work, have found issues with getting on and off the new bike and pedestrian path.

“I’ve been commuting from my home in Rumford to my job on the East Side of Providence for 15 or more years, and now I literally can’t do it because there’s a two-lane roundabout with no shoulder that’s impassable to non-motorist traffic,” he said.

Worden said other cyclists share his frustration, and he has reached out to the Rhode Island Department of Transportation (RIDOT) for answers.

“They told me that I should, for the time being, ride on the ‘sidewalk shoulder and crosswalk’ on the east side of Massasoit Avenue,” he said. “I had to write back because there are actually none of those things.”

RIDOT insists that those sidewalks do exist. But 12 News drove by and initially had trouble finding them. There is one crosswalk on Waterfront Drive, as well as a number of sidewalks behind steel barriers.

“RIDOT will post additional signage indicating the direction to the end of the path at the crosswalk,” a RIDOT spokesperson said in a statement. “Path users should be aware the area is still under construction and to proceed through the area with caution. Path users should utilize the sidewalks through the roundabout, including cyclists who should walk their bikes on the sidewalks.”

Meanwhile, Worden believes this is part of a much larger issue.

“RIDOT needs to treat bicyclists not just as a recreational activity but as legitimate transportation. I think they de prioritize them and that’s unfortunate,” Worden said.

RIDOT tells 12 News it will be hold public information meetings next month for the second phase of the Henderson Bridge project.