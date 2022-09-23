PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — What was once deemed a food desert is no longer as downtown Providence celebrated the opening of its first grocery store Friday.

Rory’s Market and Kitchen has set up shop on the ground floor of the Nightingale Building on Washington Street.

The natural grocery store and kitchen is known for selling locally grown and organic produce, meats, cheeses, beverages, vitamins, personal hygiene and household items.

The Providence location is Rory’s third location and its first outside Massachusetts. It’s also the family-owned grocery store chain’s first urban location.

The accompanying Rory’s Kitchen offers both made-to-order and grab-and-go breakfast, lunches and dinners. The Providence menu includes organic cold-pressed juices, smoothies, grain bows, avocado toasts, salads and sandwiches, among other options, according to the Rory’s.

The grocery store and kitchen will be open seven days a week for in-person and online shopping. Rory’s also offers both pick-up and delivery options for those who prefer to ordering online.

The first-ever Rory’s location opened in Dennisport in 1978, with a mission to bring organic produce to Cape Cod residents. The independently-owned grocery store chain opened its second location in Mashpee in 2014.