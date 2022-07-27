PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The capital city will be welcoming a brand new natural grocery store and kitchen this fall.

Rory’s Market and Kitchen will open sometime in September on the ground floor of the Nightingale Building on Washington Street.

The first Rory’s location opened in Dennisport in 1978, with a mission to bring organic produce to Cape Cod residents. The independently-owned grocery store chain opened its second location in Mashpee in 2014.

The Providence location will be Rory’s third location and the first outside Massachusetts.

“This is our first urban location, which gives us the opportunity to grow together in such a special city like Providence,” said Rory Eames, owner and namesake of Rory’s. “We are so excited to serve and be part of the community.”

Rory’s is known for selling locally grown and organic produce, meats, cheeses, beverages, vitamins, personal hygiene and household items.

The accompanying Rory’s Kitchen offers both made-to-order and grab-and-go breakfast, lunches and dinners. The Providence menu will include organic cold-pressed juices, smoothies, grain bows, avocado toasts, salads and sandwiches, among other options, according to the Rory’s.

The grocery store and kitchen will be open seven days a week for in-person and online shopping. Rory’s also offers both pick-up and delivery options for those who prefer to ordering online.

Rory’s will be the first grocery store to be located in downtown Providence, which has been deemed a food desert.