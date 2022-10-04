PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The recently-built Glenbridge Avenue bridge is slowly but surely moving into its new home.

The Rhode Island Department of Transportation (RIDOT) closed Route 6 between Killingly Street and Hartford Avenue in both directions Tuesday night so workers can slide the new bridge into place.

Drivers are being detoured off of Route 6 onto Hartford Avenue throughout the closure.

Courtesy: RIDOT

RIDOT said the original 53-year-old bridge, which crosses over Route 6 in Providence near the Johnston line, was structurally deficient.

This prompted the accelerated bridge replacement, which RIDOT said is a process “minimizes the overall disruption to traffic and the surrounding neighborhoods.”

“There are a lot of moving parts, but the good news is we are doing in one week,” RIDOT Director Peter Alviti previously told 12 News. “We’ve condensed the disruption and the inconvenience that people normally experience for prolonged periods of times into a single week.”

Route 6 is scheduled to reopen at 5 a.m. Wednesday morning, just in time for the morning commute.

The new bridge is set to officially open Friday night.