New flyover ramp in Providence to open two years ahead of schedule

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The Rhode Island Department of Transportation (RIDOT) will be opening a new flyover ramp from Route 10 North to Route 6 West on Friday.

The new flyover ramp is part of the 6/10 Interchange Reconstruction Project, which is reconstructing the interchange within the existing highway’s right of way. Seven structurally-deficient bridges are also being replaced as part of the project.

RIDOT said the flyover ramp has been completed two years ahead of schedule.

The new flyover ramp is being described as a “missing move” route, meaning it will improve regional traffic flow and reduce congestion in Olneyville.

The 6/10 interchange has been carrying way above capacity, with 100,000 vehicles passing over it daily.

The entire project is slated for completion in 2023 for an estimated $410 Million.