New flyover ramp in Providence opens to traffic, provides first direct highway connection to western RI

PROVIDENCE, R.I (WPRI) — A brand new flyover ramp in Providence is now officially open to traffic.

A procession of vehicles drove over the ramp for the first time following a ribbon-cutting ceremony Friday afternoon.

The flyover ramp, according to the Rhode Island Department of Transportation (RIDOT), connects Route 10 North to Route 6 West.

RIDOT Director Peter Alviti said the ramp, which is part of the 6/10 Interchange Reconstruction Project, was completed two years ahead of schedule.

The new ramp, according to Alviti, eliminates a decades-old detour through Olneyville Square and is the first ever direct highway connection to the western part of the state.

“This will allow commuters and freight haulers to not have to get off the highway, go through Olneyville and get back on the highway as we have up until now,” Alviti said.

Alviti said the highway has been carrying way above it’s capacity for years, with 100,000 vehicles passing through daily.

By having a specific ramp that connects the two highways, Alviti said drivers will shave about seven minutes of travel time off their commutes.

“That doesn’t sound like a lot for the major investment we have made here, until you consider that that seven minutes, is seven minutes for 15,400 vehicles a day that will be going over this,” Alviti said. “That works out to be about 1,800 hours of travel time saved every day.”

The ongoing 6/10 Interchange Reconstruction Project, according to Alviti, is one of the best examples of what the state’s RhodeWorks program has to offer.

Alviti said he’s grateful that state leaders and lawmakers, “all got behind the initiative to make projects like this happen.”

Lt. Gov. Sabina Matos, who used to represent the Olneyville and Silverlake neighborhoods when she served on the Providence City Council, said the new ramp will not only improve traffic flow, it will also ease congestion in the area.

“This is going to make a huge difference in our community,” she said. “For nearly 70 years, we have been waiting to have a little bit of freedom from the traffic congestion that we have in this neighborhood. This is going to make an improvement in the quality of life for those who call Olneyville and Silverlake home.”

The rest of the 6/10 Interchange Project, according to Alviti, is scheduled to be completed in the fall of 2023. When all is said and done, the entire project will cost the state $410 million.