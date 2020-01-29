New exit numbers installed on I-195

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — If your commute takes you through Interstate 195 in Providence, you may notice something different.

The Rhode Island Department of Transportation workers installed new exit signs overnight along the eastbound lanes of I-195.

The renumbering is part of a multi-year program updating the exits on interstates and other limited-access highways to reflect keyed mile markers, which is a system used nationwide.

The numbering method is now required by the Federal Highway Administration.

Once I-195 is complete, RIDOT will begin changing the exit numbers on both Routes 10 and 37.

Rhode Island and several other New England states are among the last to change over to the federally required numbering program, according to RIDOT.