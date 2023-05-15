PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The Cranston Street Armory shelter in Providence officially closed Monday after five months in operation.

The Rhode Island Department of Housing announced new emergency shelter locations in various areas across the state to help those who are still experiencing homelessness.

Last week it was announced that 55 rooms will open in Warwick at the Motel 6 on Jefferson Boulevard. The agency OpenDoors RI is helping that location.

The Community Care Alliance is adding 40 rooms among one hotel in Woonsocket and two hotels in North Smithfield.

Additionally, Crossroads Rhode Island is adding 10 beds at their Broad Street facility and Emmanual House in Providence has a total of 20 beds available.

“Because of the way the state’s coordinated entry system is structured, it’s not the case that all new beds will be allocated to any one category of Rhode Islanders experiencing homelessness,” such as those staying at the armory, the Housing Department wrote in a release.

Some sites will phase in the new capacity throughout the week, the Housing Department added.

