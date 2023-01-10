PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — An unused property in Providence will soon be transformed into a 24-hour homeless shelter, according to Gov. Dan McKee.

McKee said the emergency couple’s shelter will be located at 662 Hartford Avenue and will offer up to 40 beds. The use of the property as a shelter was approved by the State Properties Committee on Tuesday.

“Expanding Rhode Island’s shelter capacity with the addition of the Hartford Avenue property will help us provide more Rhode Islanders who are experiencing homelessness with a warm, safe place,” McKee said.

Crossroads Rhode Island will be in charge of the space, according to McKee. While homeless couples will be prioritized, others may be considered based on the number of beds available.

“While the only long-term solution to ending homelessness in Rhode Island is to build more permanent housing, it is critical that we continue to make immediate investments in low-barrier resources that make warm shelter and much-needed supportive services more accessible to more individuals in need,” Rhode Island Housing Secretary Josh Saal said.

The state expects the shelter to open at the end of the month.