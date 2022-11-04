EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — In the next few years, expect to hear more live music in East Providence.

State and local officials broke ground Friday on a yet-to-be-named, outdoor amphitheater on the waterfront near Bold Point Park.

East Providence Mayor Bob DaSilva said the parcel of land referred to as “the bowtie” has sat vacant since 1984.

“And now, Rhode Island Waterfront Enterprises, with collaboration from the state, city, and East Providence Waterfront Commission, will work to make this a vibrant area for many generations of visitors to enjoy,” DaSilva added.

According to Live Nation New England President Don Law, the waterfront venue will hold 5,000 patrons and will be similarly designed to the Leader Bank Pavilion in Boston.

“This is a totally clear span inside a 5,000 capacity with no obstructed view,” Law said.

“The new Bold Point Park will provide entertainers and attendees with all new amenities and coverage for the elements,” Gov. Dan McKee added. “They will no longer be singin’ in the rain.”

The city said it’s already received the necessary permits for the project. The property was listed as a brownfield site by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA).

“We needed to overcome several overarching challenges such as remediation, flood risks, and stormwater runoff,” Law explained.

Law said the project will cost in excess of $30 million, but added that after hosting events at Bold Point Park for five seasons, he believes the cost will be well worth it.

“We are convinced that the redevelopment of the waterfront will benefit residents, local businesses, as well as having a transformative impact on East Providence and the state of Rhode Island in general,” he said.

DaSilva said the redevelopment also includes improvements to Bold Point Park, including a new kayak launch and walking paths.

“The walking paths that are going to be developed at Bold Point Park will connect to the walking paths here and give all of our residents public access to the waterfront,” he said.

Law told reporters barring any supply chain issues, he expects the venue to be ready sometime in 2024.

“This will be a very exciting place to be in the next few years,” he said.