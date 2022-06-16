PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Ringo Starr & His All Starr Band will be hitting the stage at the Providence Performing Arts Center (PPAC) later this year after an unexpected illness forced them to postpone.

The concert, originally scheduled for June 12, will instead be held on Thursday, Sept. 22, at 7:30 p.m. PPAC says tickets for the postponed show will be honored on the new date.

The band’s fall tour kicks off Sept. 5 at Tanglewood in Lenox, Massachusetts, and includes all 12 dates that were postponed.

“We were having so much fun playing again, and it was disappointing to have to stop. But we were able to reschedule these shows and add them to our fall tour – and so as the song goes – I’ll see you in September! Peace and love, Ringo,” the former Beatle said in a news release.

Visit Ringo’s website for more information.