Propane explosion kills firefighter, injures 6 others

New café opening at old Cable Car Cinema

Providence

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — A new operation is breathing new life into the old Cable Car Cinema.

Acoustic Java, which already has two locations in Worcester, announced on social media it will open a café and microcinema on Thursday at the former home of the defunct movie house on South Main Street. The building is owned by RISD.

LIGHTS, CAMERA, ACTION! It's official! Come visit us for coffee & cinema starting this Thursday at our new home in Providence! Tickets are now on sale, so get them while they're hot!

Posted by Acoustic Java on Monday, September 16, 2019

The Cable Car Cinema closed last spring.

