WEST WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — Dozens of school districts across the state have either canceled classes or are dismissing students early Thursday due to the sweltering heat.

The Providence Public Schools Department announced Wednesday evening that the heat has forced the district to temporarily close 19 schools Thursday:

Asa Messer Elementary School

Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Elementary School

George J. West Elementary School

Harry Kizirian Elementary School

Mary E. Fogarty Elementary School

Robert F. Kennedy Elementary School

Vartan Gregorian Elementary School

Veazie Street Elementary School

Webster Avenue Elementary School

Esek Hopkins Middle School

Gilbert Stuart Middle School

Nathan Bishop Middle School

Nathanael Greene Middle School

Roger Williams Middle School

West Broadway Middle School

A-Venture Academy

Classical High School

Hope High School

Mount Pleasant High School

Both the Frank D. Spaziano Elementary School and William D’Abate Elementary School will also be closed for the remainder of the week since their first day of class isn’t until Sept. 11.

The schools that aren’t listed will remain open, though the capital city has canceled outdoor recess and afterschool activities districtwide.

Students impacted by the closures can receive free meals at the Bucklin Kitchen on Daboll Street from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

“We understand the challenges that extreme heat conditions can bring and we appreciate families’ cooperation and understanding,” the district said in a statement. “The safety and well-being of our students and staff are of the utmost importance, and we will continue to monitor the weather.”

Providence isn’t the only district canceling classes Thursday due to the lingering heat. Pawtucket has also decided to cancel school districtwide.

Other districts have opted to dismiss their students early instead, including Cranston, Pawtucket, Coventry, Warwick, West Warwick, Johnston, Woonsocket, Central Falls, East Providence, Cumberland, Burrillville and Scituate.

The vast majority of districts have also canceled outdoor recess and afterschool activities.

Rhode Island Education Commissioner Angélica Infante-Green explained that, while the state is monitoring the extreme heat closely, it is up to each superintendent to make the call that best suits their district’s needs.

“Everybody is on it,” Infante-Green said. “We are in constant contact with the superintendents, making sure that our priority is the kids and the teachers and everybody in the building is feeling well and they are not experiencing more of the heat than they should be.”

Infante-Green said districts that have decided to dismiss early will not need to make up the day at the end of the school year so long as classes are held for at least three hours.

The Rhode Island Department of Health has issued a series of guidelines to districts statewide regarding student safety during hot weather:

When outdoors, stay in the shade whenever possible. Limit time outdoors when temperatures and UV radiation are most intense, between 11 a.m. and 4 p.m.

Ensure children are well hydrated. Provide or encourage frequent drinks to ensure adequate hydration. Plain water is the liquid of choice.

Monitor children in wheelchairs and check the temperature of metal and vinyl parts.

Check the temperature of metal and plastic playground equipment.

Staff should be aware of the signs and symptoms of heat cramps, heat exhaustion and heat

stroke. Follow first aid procedures promptly.

Limit strenuous activity outdoors. Check regularly on young children and those children who are physically challenged or in wheelchairs and those who have chronic illnesses such as asthma.