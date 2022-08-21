PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – It’s not just artwork. It’s a statement that can be interpreted however the beholder wants to interpret it.

Artist Ryan Adams of Portland, Maine, who uses spray paint to create larger-than-life murals, designed the fourth mural to take shape on the wall of a building at 1 Ship Street in the Jewelry District of Providence. He was commissioned by the private non-profit organization Avenue Concept, which is known for its many commissioned murals across the city and beyond.

Adams says his piece features the “Gem style” of artwork, using geometric shapes in red, green and brown, in different shadows, to flow letters into each other. If you observe it for more than a few seconds, your eyes make out what it says, “Stay Strong Fight On.”

“With the majority of my pieces, since there is a statement embedded within, I try to put something out to the world that’s not only personal but other people might relate to,” said Adams. He said this message came to him around the time of the leaking of the Supreme Court’s Roe v. Wade decision, and that it represents how he feels about it, as a father of two young black girls.

Each mural here is expected to last a year before the next artist covers it up with their own artwork.